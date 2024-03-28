Man arrested after shots fired incident at Days Inn

Mar. 28—A man is facing charges after police responded to a shots fired incident at a local hotel over the weekend.

After an investigation, police arrested 42-year-old George Torres on preliminary charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, a level 5 felony; criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony; unlawful carrying of a handgun, a level 6 felony; and public intoxication, a misdemeanor, according to court records.

However, formal charges were officially filed through the Howard County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday, and now Torres is facing a felony charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication, court documents indicate.

It was shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday when officers responded to the Days Inn, 3900 S. Reed Road, in reference to a shots fired incident, per a Kokomo Police Department media release.

After arriving on scene, authorities reportedly located several spent shell casings in the parking lot on the east side of the hotel.

Further investigation led law enforcement to believe an individual who was staying at the hotel discharged a firearm while in the hotel's parking lot, the release indicated.

Police also reportedly identified the room the individual was in, and the release noted investigators obtained a search warrant for that room.

During that search, law enforcement reportedly located several "items of evidence," but there was nobody inside.

Around 1:15 a.m. the following morning, officers were dispatched again to the Days Inn after the occupant of that room — later identified as Torres — returned, according to the release.

Shortly afterward, Torres was detained without incident.

During his apprehension, per the release, police also located "additional items of evidence," in the hotel room, though they did not detail what those items were.

Torres is being held at the Howard County Jail on $15,000 cash bond, and he has an initial hearing at 12:30 p.m. Monday, in front of the Howard County Magistrate.