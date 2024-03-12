Man arrested for shooting stolen gun while DUI

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — A man is in custody after deputies reportedly watched him shoot a gun in the air from his car.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of shots fired in Edwards, Colorado at around 9 p.m. on Monday. Witnesses showed deputies a video of a car driving recklessly. Gunshots were clearly audible in the video, according to the official report.

Just an hour and a half later, deputies watched the suspect, later identified as Edwin Raul Castillo Torres, and took him into custody.

Deputies found open alcohol containers and a stolen handgun from Mesa County. Castillo Torres faces multiple charges including:

Prohibited use of a weapon while drunk

Prohibited reckless use of a weapon

DUI

Possession of a defaced firearm

Deputies reported no injuries from the incident and believe there is no further threat to the community. This is an active investigation with no further information available at this time.

