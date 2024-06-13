Man arrested after shooting into Ozark party, police say

OZARK, Ala (WDHN) — One man is in custody after police say he fired several shots into a party earlier last month following an argument.

On Sunday, May 5, several shots were fired into an Ozark business that was hosting a party with more than 30 people in attendance.

According to Ozark Police, several shots were fired from the back parking lot of the business, hitting one person in the leg.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument and fight inside the party before the incident.

After a lengthy investigation, Ozark Police say they identified the shooting suspect as 22-year-old Demarion Cooper.

Cooper was arrested Thursday morning by Ozark Police and U.S. Marshals. He is charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied building and was booked into the Dale County Jail with no bond.

