Man arrested after shooting in Ashe County: Sheriff

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested after shooting someone, according to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, officers responded to a domestic call involving a gunshot wound.

Shortly after they arrived, the victim was taken to a local hospital and the suspect was arrested, officials said.

Lee Alle Shaw, 49, was booked in the Ashe County Detention Center without bond for felony assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be pending.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

