Man arrested for shooting 2 men during argument at Motel 6 in Bibb County, deputies say

A man was arrested for firing shots through the door and window of a motel room in Bibb County after an argument got heated.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Cody Aaron Stephenson, 32, got into an argument with two men at Motel 6 located at 105 Riverside Parkway, just after 3 p.m. on Friday, March 29.

Deputies say the argument escalated and Stephenson fired a gun at a 25-year-old man and a 40-year-old man.

When deputies arrived they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took the men to Atrium Health Navicent for treatment and both were stable.

Stephenson was booked into the Bibb County Jail and charged with reckless conduct and two counts of aggravated assault.

He is being held without bond.

