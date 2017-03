Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

29-year-old John Rayne Rivello was arrested on Friday in Maryland, accusing of sending a tweet with an animated, strobing image back in December to Newsweek contributor Kurt Eichenwald, who has epilepsy. Eichenwald collapsed after receiving the tweet.

