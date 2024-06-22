Man arrested for selling THC vape pens to middle schoolers in Rockdale County

A man is facing several charges after being caught selling drugs to middle schoolers.

Rockdale County deputies were called to a local middle school where administrators had taken THC vape pens from several students.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After trying to figure out where they got them, investigators identified Samuel Estrada as the person who had sold the pens to the children.

When they searched Estrada’s home, they found a large amount of THC vape cartridges, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, $12,000 in cash and a gun.

TRENDING STORIES:

Estrada faces several charges including three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, as well as several other drug and gun charges.

He has been in the Rockdale County Jail since last month.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: