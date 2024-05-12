Man arrested in Rock Island apartment shooting

A suspect has been arrested in Davenport after a shooting in Rock Island yesterday afternoon, according to a release from the Rock Island Police Department.

Officers with the department responded to a call of a gunshot victim inside the Maple Ridge Apartments, in the 3700 block of Fifth Street. When they arrived, officers found a 21-year old man in the parking lot suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to UnityPoint Medical Center by ambulance, but died from his injuries.,

Later that night, the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division obtained an arrest warrant for 29-year old Derrick B. Nephew Jr., for first degree murder. Nephew was taken into custody by officers with the Davenport Police Department. He was taken to the Scott County Jail where he is being held on no bond while awaiting extradition to Illinois, according to Scott County Jail records.

Derrick Nephew Jr. (Rock Island Police Department)

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information on this case should contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app

