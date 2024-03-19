Man arrested after robbery, fatal shooting in Phoenix, police say

A Phoenix man was arrested Monday night on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally shot during a robbery.

Phoenix police responded to a shooting at about 4:20 p.m. Monday at 13th Street and Cinnabar Avenue.

Upon arrival, officials found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers located and arrested the shooter, who was identified as 33-year-old Robert Roach, police said. Detectives found evidence that suggests Roach was robbing the man when he shot him.

Roach would be booked on multiple charges including murder, police said. The incident remained under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Robert Roach arrested after fatal shooting in Phoenix