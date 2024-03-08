Man arrested after robbery at Amazing in Northboro leads to standoff outside Walmart, police say

A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at an Amazing Intimate Essential store in Northboro was arrested after a standoff in the parking lot of a nearby Walmart early Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery at the Amazing at 15 Belmont Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday spotted a man matching the suspect’s description walking along Lawrence Street, according to the Northboro Police Department.

When officers ordered the man to stop, he took off into the woods, prompting police in Northboro, Westborough, and Shrewsbury to establish a perimeter in the Route 9 and Lawrence Street area.

With the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police and the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, investigators found the suspect hiding in a wooded area near the Walmart at 200 Otis Street.

Attempts were made by officers at the perimeter to negotiate the suspect’s surrender, but he refused to comply, police said. Special negotiators were called to the scene and were able to talk the suspect into surrendering around 3 a.m. Friday.

Police noted that the suspect was found in possession of a replica firearm and a double-edged knife when he was taken into custody.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, is slated to be arraigned Friday on charges including armed robbery, carrying a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, breach of the peace, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW