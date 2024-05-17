Man arrested in Puyallup for fatal hit-and-run that occurred in King County last month

A 37-year-old man who was leaving a Puyallup residence on Thursday was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run that happened in King County last month.

An 81-year-old man was killed on April 22 as he was crossing the street on Southwest Roxbury Street at 15th Avenue Southwest. The vehicle did not stop after hitting the man. Detectives identified the vehicle as a silver-colored Jeep Compass, according to a King County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Detectives used the Jeep’s license plate number to help them identify the driver. He was arrested during a traffic stop after leaving a Puyallup residence, the release said. The Sheriff’s Office would not say if the man lives in Puyallup.

The man was taken into custody and booked into King County Jail. The driver allegedly admitted that he moved the Jeep to Port Orchard, where he parked it under a tarp at a family member’s residence.

Detectives have recovered the vehicle, and it was brought back to King County as evidence and for processing, the release said.