Man arrested for putting soft drink in water cup at McDonalds

The incident happened at a McDonald's in Springdale in Arkansas: Google Maps

A man has been arrested for putting a fizzy drink inside a water cup at a drive-thru McDonald's and refusing to return it.

Cody Morris and two friends went to the drive-in kiosk of the fast food restaurant in Springdale, Arkansas, where they ordered three large cups of water.

Afterwards they parked their car, emptied out the water and went into the restaurant where they filled the cups with a soft drink.

When they were caught two of the group returned the soda but Mr Morris refused so the manager called the police to report a robbery.

He then went out to the car park and stood behind Mr Morris’ car to prevent him leaving, KHBS-TV reported.

According to the police report, the car then reverse and hit him. The manager tried to get the keys out of the ignition and was hit on the hand.

Police later found the car at a nearby bowling alley and arrested Mr Morris.

He has been charged with one count of felony robbery and is due to appear in court on Friday.