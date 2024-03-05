Man arrested for posing as missing Kingsport woman in scam attempt, police say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after posing as a missing Kingsport woman, according to police.

Kingsport police officers arrested Michael David Thompson, 21, of Kingsport, on Monday.

Thompson posed as Layla Santanello, who has been missing since June of 2023, and sent CashApp requests to several of her family members and friends after she was reported missing, according to the Kingsport Police Department.

A grand jury indicted Thompson on Feb. 14 for identity theft, theft under $1,000, illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card, and extortion based on evidence collected as part of the Santanello missing person’s case, according to police.

The police department said there is no evidence indicating that Thompson had any involvement in Santanello’s disappearance.

Thompson was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

