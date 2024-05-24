Man arrested after police find vacuum sealed bags of marijuana at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested after officers found 170 grams of marijuana at Nashville International Airport.

Patrick Sharfner, 22, is facing a felony drug charge in connection to the discovery.

Airport police officers were assisting with traffic on the departure level when they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming a gray Infiniti, according to the arrest report.

According to court documents, the Infiniti had illegal window tint and was parked in a no parking zone.

When officers approached the vehicle, Sharfner reportedly initially refused to exit the vehicle, but officers eventually were able to search inside.

Officers found 170 grams of marijuana, two large vacuum sealed bags with marijuana, a stolen Glock 45, and $1000 in cash, according to the arrest report.

Sharfner was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

