Man arrested in Petaluma for murder of 2-year-old

(KRON) — A man was arrested in Petaluma on Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old in Clearlake in March, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The homicide happened on March 23. The Lake County News reported that the shooting happened at a party on the 14000 block of Uhl Avenue.

Ivy League graduate vanishes in East Bay after running away from psych hospital

Clearlake police identified Fernando Lugo-Garcia as the suspect and believed he had ties to Sonoma County, SCSO said. The sheriff’s office knew of him from “previous gang related contacts.”

Lugo was arrested at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was interviewed by a Clearlake Police Department detective at the sheriff’s office and then transported to the Lake County Jail.

He was arrested on counts of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and several weapons crimes. He is being held with no bail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Clearlake police at (707) 994-8251.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.