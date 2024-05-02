Man arrested after over 500 grams of fentanyl, 8 guns found: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Friday after deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants on two homes and found drugs, guns, a car and cash, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.
20-year-old Ty’Savien Jevonie Preyer-Garrett was arrested Friday for trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, dealing in stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On April 26, deputies with the ECSO Narcotics Unit, SWAT Team and K-9 Unit served two search warrants — one on a home on the 1300 block of Foxborough Drive and the 900 block of Belair Road, according to the post.
The search led deputies to find 565 grams of fentanyl, 379 grams of meth, six grams of marijuana, eight guns, a Nissan 350z and over $12,000 in cash.
