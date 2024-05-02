Man arrested after over 500 grams of fentanyl, 8 guns found: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Friday after deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants on two homes and found drugs, guns, a car and cash, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

2 Okaloosa County parks get water quality advisories

20-year-old Ty’Savien Jevonie Preyer-Garrett was arrested Friday for trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, dealing in stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A mugshot of Ty’Savien Jevonie Preyer-Garrett (Photo courtesy of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office).

On April 26, deputies with the ECSO Narcotics Unit, SWAT Team and K-9 Unit served two search warrants — one on a home on the 1300 block of Foxborough Drive and the 900 block of Belair Road, according to the post.

(Courtesy: ECSO)

(Courtesy: ECSO)

(Courtesy: ECSO)

The search led deputies to find 565 grams of fentanyl, 379 grams of meth, six grams of marijuana, eight guns, a Nissan 350z and over $12,000 in cash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.