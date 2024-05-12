Man arrested after officer hears screaming, witnesses road-rage fight in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested after a fight allegedly caused by road rage ensued at a Taylorsville gas station on Friday, according to Taylorsville Police.

Victor Dale Lujan, 24, was arrested in Salt Lake County on two counts of assault (class B misdemeanor), possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (third-degree felony), category II restricted person transaction – firearm (third-degree felony), and category I restricted person transaction – firearm (second-degree felony).

At around 8 p.m. on May 10, a Taylorsville police officer was parked at a local gas station at 4800 South Redwood Rd. when they heard screaming. The officer reportedly drove around 20 yards toward where the screaming was coming from.

Lehi High School teacher hospitalized after ‘tragic accident’ during class

Once closer to the scene, the officer spotted two men physically fighting. The officer ordered the two men to stop fighting and had them sit on the curb apart from one another.

Police learned that a male was driving with a female passenger when a male in a second car began following them at around 5400 South Redwood Rd. The second car, driven by Lujan, allegedly followed the first car to the gas station.

Once there, Lujan and the driver of the first car exited their vehicles and began fighting. Lujan had a handgun in his waistband, police said, while the driver of the first car had a metal club.

During Lujan’s arrest, police found that Lujan’s firearm had a full magazine — 17 rounds — but that there was no round in the chamber of the gun. Additionally, police noted that the gun was not listed as stolen.

Upon searching Lujan’s car, police found a backpack with marijuana packaged inside a gallon ziplock bag, as well as a scale.

During an interview with police, Lujan claimed that the male driver in the first car was “yelling and throwing his arms up,” according to a probable cause affidavit, which made Lujan angry.

“Lujan said it was his fault and he takes responsibility for it,” the affidavit states.

When asked about the marijuana, Lujan reportedly told police that it was his, admitting that he was selling it but that it was mostly for personal use.

Lujan was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated. He was reportedly on felony probation at the time of his arrest.

None of the parties involved requested medical treatment after the incident.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.