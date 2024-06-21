Man arrested in North Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police have arrested one man in relation to a shooting earlier this week.

Thursday evening, Topeka police say a 41-year-old Topeka man has been arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections in relation to a North Topeka shooting that happened on Tuesday, June 18.

The man wasarrested on the following charges:

Attempted voluntary manslaughter; unreasonable belief or justified deadly force

Aggravated battery; knowingly use weapon cause get body harm/disfigure/death

Interference with law enforcement officer; conceal/alter/destroy evidence in a felony case.

A Topeka police spokeswoman said in a news release that an investigation is ongoing at this time.

Topeka police responded to a reported shooting just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18 near the intersection of Northeast Monroe and Northeast Gordon Street. Officers found one individual at the scene with life-threatening injuries, and was later taken to the hospital.

