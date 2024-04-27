Man arrested in North Portland deadly bar shooting: PPB

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Friday for his alleged involvement in a North Portland bar shooting which killed 56-year-old Charles Hassel over two months ago.

Just after 9:30 p.m., on Feb. 5, officers responded to the bar in the 8700 block of North Lombard Street in the St. Johns neighborhood where they found a man — later identified as Hassel — who was dead.

The 56-year-old Portland resident Charles Hassel was identified as the victim in a fatal bar shooting. February 8, 2024 (courtesy Portland Police Bureau).

Police later identified 53-year-old Harold “Bob” Dulaney as the primary suspect in the shooting.

With help from United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force, police located and arrested him on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Dulaney was taken to a hospital for treatment of pre-existing medical conditions, according to PPB.

Officials say he will be booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center after being discharged from the hospital.

