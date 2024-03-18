Man arrested near Brighton after crashing stolen truck, stealing dog at gunpoint

Michigan State Police arrested a 35-year-old man over the weekend after he allegedly crashed a stolen tree trimming truck in Brighton Township.

At about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, troopers were looking for a large tree trimming truck pulling a woodchipper following reports the driver was driving recklessly, sometimes off the road or hitting mailboxes, according to a release.

Police in Redford Township had first pursued the truck, but the chase was terminated after a deputy vehicle was hit.

Dispatch advised troopers the suspect was possibly armed, on meth, and had allegedly robbed a subject of his dog prior to the pursuit.

The suspect eventually crashed into a tree at Hilton Road and Old US-23 and fled on foot. Shortly afterward, a police K-9 located the man inside a "large Rubbermaid container" behind a nearby residence.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident, the release said.

"During an interview with troopers, the man indicated he had ingested meth or another unknowndrug while operating the stolen vehicle and admitted to fleeing from police earlier in the day. The man also admitted to stealing the dog at gunpoint, but said the dog jumped out of the vehiclewhile he was driving."

At the time the release was sent, police had not yet located the dog. The suspect was expected to be lodged at the Livingston County Jail to await charges following a medical clearance.

MSP was assisted by Brighton Police, Hamburg Township Police and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

