Man arrested for murder after investigation in southwest Georgia, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced a Stewart County man was charged with felony murder and more while investigating a death in Lumpkin County.

According to the GBI, Jerrell Staples of Lumpkin was arrested after an investigation into the death of 34-year-old Jason Jones, also a Llumpkin resident.

The Lumpkin Police Department asked the GBI to investigate after they responded to reports of gunshots on Main Street early Friday afternoon.

When Lumpkin officers arrived, the GBI said they found Staples, who owned the home where the shots were reported.

Jones was found dead in the front yard.

The GBI said interviews with people nearby determined that Staples and Jones had gotten into a fight on the home’s front porch, leading to the shooting.

Staples was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was taken into custody and transported to the Randolph County Jail, GBI said.

