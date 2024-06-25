Man arrested on murder charge in case of body found near New Tampa Nature Park

A Tampa man has been arrested on a murder charge after police say he killed a man who was living in his car and stole the car.

Officers responded Friday to the 17000 block of Dona Michelle Drive near New Tampa Nature Park for a death investigation and found a body “in a state of advanced decomposition,” the Tampa Police Department said in a news release. Detectives discovered that the 35-year-old man had been living in his red 2006 Dodge Charger.

Officers found the car parked at a home in the 17000 block of Madison Creek Drive and arrested Andre Aris, 29, on Saturday on a charge of resisting an officer without violence. By Monday, police had added charges of first degree murder with a firearm, grand theft auto and possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, record show.

Aris told detectives that he had met the with the man a month ago and he had given Aris the Dodge Charger to sell about a week ago. In a later interview with police, Aris told detectives that the person who had gifted him the car did not look like the victim. Police said Aris was in possession of several of the victim’s photo ID cards.

Detectives collected other evidence at a storage facility and hotel near the scene that that connected Aris to the man’s murder, police said.

Tampa police have not released the name of the 35-year-old victim. An arrest affidavit for Aris was not immediately available Tuesday.

He is being held without bond at Falkenburg Road Jail, records show.