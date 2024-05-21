Man arrested for more than 150 ‘unidentifed explosions’ in Pasadena

The Pasadena Police Department arrested a suspect they say is responsible for more than 150 explosions that occurred in the same area.

Authorities say the explosions all occurred in the area of Allen Avenue and Washington Boulevard over the past two years.

Although most of the blasts were not reported to police, officers used ShotSpotter technology and identified 14 explosions during the previous two weeks.

Investigators identified two vehicles that were associated with the blasts and discovered they were registered to the same owner, 63-year-old Art Leon Berian.

Around 11:30 a.m. on May 16, detectives were collecting video of an unrelated explosion when they heard a blast nearby and observed a white cloud nearby. When detectives responded to the scene, they saw Berian’s 2013 BMW in the area and arrested him.

Berian has been charged with three felony counts of explosives with intent to injure or intimidate and is being held on $1.5 million bail.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is encouraged to call the Pasadena

Police at 626-44-4241 or report information anonymously by contacting “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477)

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.