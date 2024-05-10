Man arrested after midnight bank break-in

ELKHART — An Elkhart man is accused of breaking into a bank in order to wash and feed himself.

Douglas Morgan, 39, is charged with burglary as a Level 5 felony after his arrest Tuesday. Police say he broke into 1st Source Bank at 1751 W. Lexington Ave. but didn’t take any money.

He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bond.

According to court documents:

A cleaning worker called 911 at around midnight to report an encounter with a man just as she was locking up. He allegedly approached her and asked her to call for an ambulance.

She made the call from a gas station across the street and then returned to the bank, where she found a window that had been smashed out. She saw the man inside the bank, acting strangely and “swinging his arms in the air fighting nothing,” police say.

Officers found Morgan inside the bank and arrested him at gunpoint. Police say he apparently entered the bank through a window that had been broken out.

A river rock was found inside the bank and several more rocks, along with a sweatshirt, just outside the window.

Police found an opened can of peaches in the breakroom, where several cabinets had been left open with similar canned goods inside. Police say they also found a toothbrush near the breakroom and believe Morgan used the sink to wash himself.

The damage to the window was estimated at $1,500, according to police.