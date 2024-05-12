Man arrested after menacing a police officer with knives

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On May 8, 2024, at approximately 7:03 p.m. the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a report of a man in Bessemer Park in Pueblo who was harassing people in the park, yelling and screaming.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, several adults and young children were in the park, along with the man when a peace officer from PPD arrived and learned that the man had also approached a park ranger with a knife, demanding money.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department. Photo is of James Gilbert.

The officer commanded the man to stop. He then turned around about 20 feet from the officer, presented two knives (one in each hand), and stared at her. Because of the number of people in the area, the officer chose to avoid engagement.

The man was later identified as 42-year-old James Gilbert, and taken into custody by several additional officers. Gilbert was booked into Pueblo County Detention Center on charges of Attempted Aggravated Robbery and Felony Menacing.

