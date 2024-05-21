Man arrested in Madera for DUI, pursuit, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly being under the influence and leading police on a short pursuit after an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, according to the Madera Police Department.

Police say an officer was monitoring traffic at N. Lake St. and E. Lincoln Ave. The officer observed a Chevy pickup truck drive through an intersection at about 25 mph without stopping for a posted stop sign.

According to police, the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop with the driver who has been identified as Richard Morales, but rather than stopping he ended up leading the officer on a chase.

Morales continued the pursuit and police say he violated multiple traffic laws until he made it to his residence.

Police say Morales was found to be driving under the influence and that he turned a misdemeanor crime into a felony.

Morales was booked into Madera County Jail.

