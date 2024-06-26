Man arrested after Long Beach woman found shot to death

A suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of a Long Beach woman he was dating, police said.

The suspect was identified as Timothy Campbell, 35, from Los Angeles, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

On June 19, officers responded to the 2300 block of Locust Avenue for a woman who was experiencing cardiac arrest at around 3:25 p.m.

Arriving officers found the woman, Myriam Zaragoza, 43, with several gunshot wounds to her upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the area. On June 24, Campbell was arrested in Los Angeles in connection to the woman’s death.

Investigators said the suspect and victim were in a dating relationship. The motive and circumstances leading up to Zaragoza’s death remain unclear however, domestic violence is believed to be involved, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the deadly incident is urged to call Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence and needs assistance, call 911 for emergencies or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or online at thehotline.org.

