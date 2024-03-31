Man arrested after leading Fort Worth police on pursuit, burglarizing Arlington house

A 31-year-old man who was driving erratically led Fort Worth police on a short pursuit before trying to carjack another vehicle in Arlington, and was arrested, according to a news release.

Daniel Ortiz was driving a silver BMW SUV erratically on eastbound Interstate 30 and Eastchase Parkway, Fort Worth police said in a news release Sunday. Officers tried to pull Ortiz over and he hit two vehicles, prompting officers to initiate a short pursuit that ended two minutes later due to heavy traffic.

Fort Worth police located the vehicle near a home on Fielder Road near I-30 and established a perimeter, trying to locate the suspect inside the house, according to the release. Arlington police were asked to assist and they received a call reporting someone was trying to carjack a vehicle on the other side of the I-30.

The report led officers to Ortiz, who was burglarizing a home in the 1700 block of Northwood Court, according to police. The homeowner wasn’t home but knew from security cameras that the suspect was inside. Police called for SWAT and eventually arrested Ortiz.

Ortiz is charged with evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle by Fort Worth police and burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault by Arlington police, according to the news release.