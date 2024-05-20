Man arrested at Lancaster County McDonald’s after trying to meet minor for sex; police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man was arrested Sunday at a Lancaster County McDonald’s after police say he agreed to meet up with a young girl to have sex with.

Matthew Martinez, 30, of Lancaster, allegedly admitted that he was at the fast-food restaurant to have sex with the minor and he sent her sexual messages, according to the filed criminal complaint by Lancaster City Police.

The charging documents say Martinez sent sexual messages to the girl on Facebook in April, even after she told him her age. Martinez also asked the girl to send multiple inappropriate photos of herself naked, police said.

“That’s fine with me I do want u to stay with me,” Martinez messaged the girl after she told him she was 13, the complaint states.

Police were called to the McDonald’s on W King Street around 5 p.m. and saw Martinez standing outside waiting for the girl. He was then taken into custody.

When he was interviewed by police, Martinez admitted to sending sexual messages and police say they found the texts on his phone.

Martinez faces multiple felony charges such as corruption of minors, unlawful contact with minor, photograph/film/depict on computer sex act, criminal use of a communication facility, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age and criminal solicitation.

Martinez is in Lancaster County Prison on bail that is set at $100,000 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 30.

