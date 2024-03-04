Man arrested in L.A. for trying to steal Waymo robotaxi

A suspect was arrested by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department for allegedly attempting to steal an autonomous vehicle.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say 33-year-old Vincent Maurice Jones entered a Waymo Jaguar sedan that had just dropped off another passenger on Main Street, just north of 1st Street in Downtown Los Angeles.

Officers say Jones got into the driver’s seat and tried to manipulate the system to put the vehicle into drive. A Waymo employee spoke with Jones through the car’s communication system and instructed him to leave the vehicle.

When Jones didn’t follow the employee’s request, the representative contacted LAPD. Officers arrived on the scene a short time and placed Jones under arrest for attempted grand theft auto.

Waymo recently received approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to operate its fleet of autonomous passenger taxis in Los Angeles County.

The approval has come with some pushback from local government officials, including L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

“This is a dangerous decision,” Hahn wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “These robotaxis are far too untested and Angelenos shouldn’t be Big Tech’s guinea pigs. Decisions like this one should be informed by cities, not made over city objections.”

