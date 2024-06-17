Man arrested after knife fight in Pittston Township

Jun. 17—PITTSTON TWP. — One man suffered a laceration on his wrist during a knife fight in the parking lot of Knights Inn motel Friday night.

Police in Pittston Township arrested Jarlver Walber Riascos Paut, 25, on allegations he injured Jose Manuel Perez Colmenares, 26, as the two went at each other holding knives, according to court records.

The incident began when Paut and his girlfriend got into an argument and the woman left their motel room and went to Colmenares' motel room, court records say.

Paut became angered as he believed his girlfriend was having sexual relations with Colmenares.

Police in the complaint allege Paut went to Colmenares and the two men engaged in a knife fight in the parking lot.

Another resident of the motel recorded the knife fight.

Police found an 8-inch knife inside Paut's motel room and an 8-inch knife in Colmenares' room.

Paut was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, harassment and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.