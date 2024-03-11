Man arrested in KCMO after pointing shotgun at police during standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 5:25 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a home near the 5200 block of Brooklyn Ave. on a report of an assault.

While officers were on the scene, they contacted the calling party to get more information on the incident. At that time, officers were told by the caller that his neighbor verbally threatened him.

During the officers investigation, an adult male in the neighboring residence exited his home with a shotgun.

He pointed the shotgun at the officers and refused to put the weapon down as officers were headed for cover while the gave verbal commands to put the weapon down.

The officers immediately backed away and called additional officers to the location to help. The man barricaded himself inside of his home and refused to exit while making threatening statements towards the police.

Officers called for an operation 100/police standoff to bring additional resources and trained negotiators to the scene.

Negotiators were able to contact the man and safely talk him out of the residence just after 8:30 p.m. He was taken into custody and there were no injuries to anyone involved.

There were no other people located inside of the home and the scene is now clear.

