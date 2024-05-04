Man arrested after juvenile injured in hit-and-run near Rohnert Park high school

(KRON) — A minor was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Rohnert Park on Friday, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said. Angel Antonio Martinez, 22, of Cotati was identified as the suspect and arrested.

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the area of Snyder Lane and Hinebaugh Creek. Witnesses told police that a white Mustang was driving northbound on Snyder Lane when it struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The crash happened near Rancho Cotate High School, which is located at 5450 Snyder Lane.

The juvenile victim was alert when police responded. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. DPS said the boy was riding a scooter when he was hit.

A witness took a video of the suspect car that contained its license plate. DPS contacted the owner of the Mustang, who said her boyfriend, Martinez, was driving it.

Martinez was on probation for reckless driving. He was arrested and booked into jail for felony hit-and-run, felony child endangerment and violating his probation.

