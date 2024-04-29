Man arrested after items stolen from ‘many’ local vehicles found in his car: Sheriff’s Office

**Related Video Above: How to protect your car from thieves.**

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A man suspected of “many vehicle break-ins” in Northeast Ohio was arrested Saturday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies were called to Green after learning of thefts throughout that city and New Franklin. Some of the items reportedly stolen from people’s cars included laptops, a drone and backpacks. The suspect’s vehicle was identified during their investigation.

Mere hours later, the vehicle was located in Stark County, and the Summit County detective bureau got a search warrant.

Inside, they found many of the items believed to have been stolen, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives then arrested 34-year-old Richard Hollenbaugh of Canton, and charged him with breaking and entering and theft. More charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect was taken to Summit County Jail.

It was not clear exactly which stolen items were recovered.

