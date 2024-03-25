Man arrested after intentionally crashing into people
Man arrested after intentionally crashing into people
Man arrested after intentionally crashing into people
Mark Byington led the Dukes to a 32-4 record this season and their first NCAA tournament win since 1983.
Health experts explain why it’s important to maintain muscle mass.
Sprinkle led Utah State to the NCAA tournament in his only season as head coach. The Aggies won their first-round game before losing to Purdue on Sunday.
After extending production to satisfy sudden demand, the last Audi R8, a V10 coupe, leaves the production line in Bollinger Hofe dressed in Vegas Yellow.
Does when you go to bed matter? What a new poll says about our sleep habits, and what experts advise.
The Second Round of the women's NCAA tournament continues today. Are you ready to watch?
A lot is at stake for Boeing as it navigates the fallout from the Alaska Airlines door plug incident, 737 Max issues, and mounting regulatory hurdles.
The "Let's Make a Deal" host tells Yahoo Entertainment he's "worked a long time toward trying to make myself happy."
The penalty drops Alonso from sixth to eighth in the official Australian Grand Prix results.
Toys for Bob — which developed 2018’s Spyro Reignited Trilogy and was behind Crash Bandicoot 4, along with the Nintendo Switch port for the N. Sane Trilogy — reached a deal with Xbox for a new game, according to Windows Central.
Google is ending third-party cookies in Chrome. Here’s what that means for publishers trying to stay afloat in a brutal market.
The LSU coach said the article has been in the works for two years.
Super-sleek and secure, this winner comes in 25 colors and has RFID-blocking tech.
Washington has a plan to avert a government shutdown but faces a gauntlet of procedural steps in the hours ahead before a stoppage can be averted at midnight on Friday.
Car insurance rate increases have been a major driver of inflation. So what can we do to save money on car insurance premiums? Several things, actually.
Mate Rimac teases the Project 3 Mobility robotaxi before a debut on June 26. A mobility ecosystem of driverless shuttles to launch in Croatia in 2026.
The First Round of the women's NCAA tournament tips off today. Are you ready to tune in?
It's here! Don't miss your chance to shop the new collection before everything sells out.
Braylon Edwards came to the defense of the elderly man on March 1.
Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Richard, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Richard violated an emergency protective order by returning to the house the couples shares.