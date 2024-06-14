Man arrested for illegal fireworks in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Porterville has been arrested for allegedly possessing over $20,000 worth of not “Safe and Sane” fireworks, the Porterville Police Department said.

Officers say on Thursday, at around 1:30 p.m., they responded to a residence in the 1300 block of River Springs Drive to serve a search warrant related to the possession and sale of illegal aerial fireworks.

During a search of the home, detectives say they located a large box of commercial-grade illegal aerial fireworks. The individual responsible for the fireworks was identified as 20-year-old Caleb Magallanes. He was also storing additional illegal fireworks at a home in the 300 block of North Walch Street.

As a result of the investigation, detectives say they seized a total of 1,254 pounds of illegal aerial fireworks, worth around $23,000. The confiscated fireworks are considered dangerous and have not been deemed “Safe and Sane” by the California State Fire Marshals and do not bear the “Safe and Sane” seal.

Officers say those involved in the sale of illegal fireworks, possession, or detonation face an administrative fine ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, on top of potential criminal charges. The homeowner can also be cited for detonation of illegal fireworks.

Anyone with information regarding the sales, possession, and detonation of illegal fireworks is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at 559-782-7400.

