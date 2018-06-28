Man arrested for hurling chicken waste at restaurant that asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave

51-year-old Reginald Scott See, from Martinsburg, West Virginia was arrested after hurling chicken waste at the Red Hen restaurant which asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave

A man has been arrested and accused hurling chicken faeces at the Red Hen restaurant in Virginia White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave last week.

Protestors gathered outside the restaurant with signs reading “Unless they repent let God burn them” during a demonstration against the restaurant owner’s decision not to serve the White House official. As crowds continued gathering outside of the restaurant, one man stepped forward shouting “Make America Great Again!” before tossing the waste, local news affiliate ABC 13 WSET reports.

The protest and resulting arrest arrived in the midst of a nationwide debate over the apparent lack of civility in political discourse.

An image was shared to Twitter by the local news outlet showing what was thrown at the restaurant. The waste, which appeared to be a large mix of hay and feces, was scattered across the pavement just outside of the establishment.

Mr See, a Virginia resident, was charged with littering and disorderly conduct shortly after the incident.

The restaurant’s request for Ms Sanders to leave followed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen senior adviser to President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, both being heckled at Mexican restaurants during separate incidents in recent weeks.

More people have started showing up to the #RedHen and ABC reports a man was arrested for throwing "chicken s**t" at the restaurant pic.twitter.com/XQ2XI95ExV — ABC 13 News - WSET (@ABC13News) June 26, 2018

The press secretary began her first briefing following the Friday night ordeal by discussing what happened to her, while calling for peaceful discourse.

“Many by now have heard that I was asked to leave a restaurant this weekend where I attempted to have dinner with my family. My husband and I politely left and went home. I was asked to leave because I work for President Trump,” Ms Sanders said. “We are allowed to disagree, but we should be able to do so freely and without fear of harm. And this goes for all people regardless of politics.”

The debate over civility further erupted when Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters called for supporters to publicly “harass” White House officials, which spurred backlash from sides of the political aisle.

Mr Trump condemned the congresswoman online, calling her “an extraordinarily low IQ person” and ending his tweet with a very thinly-veiled warning: ”She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!“