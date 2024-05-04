Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Dickson County

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after an hours-long standoff Friday evening in Dickson County.

Sheriff Tim Eads told News 2 the standoff happened on Hummingbird Drive and ended peacefully.

The man was wanted on warrants out of a different county and stayed inside a home for hours while negotiators and a SWAT team tried to get him to come out, according to the sheriff.

The standoff ended peacefully with the man surrendering to authorities.

