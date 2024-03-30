Man arrested after home invasion, shooting in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Clovis man was arrested after allegedly being involved in a home invasion and shooting in Porterville, the Porterville Police Department said.

Police say on Tuesday at 1:11 a.m. they responded to a residence in the sub-100 block of North Westwood Street, regarding a home invasion and shooting that just occurred.

Officers say it was reported that an adult male forced open the front door of the victim’s home while it was occupied by several people, and discharged a single round into the home.

According to police, it was learned that a victim chased the suspect on foot. During the foot pursuit, the suspect discharged two additional rounds toward the victim near the area of Westwood Street and Garden Street.

Detectives say they learned the shooting stemmed from a dispute over a used vehicle purchase. Detectives developed information that assisted them in identifying Aaron Lee Johnson, 27, of Clovis as the suspect who discharged the firearm. An arrest warrant was obtained.

Police say Johnson was located in Fresno by the Fresno Police Department and was arrested pursuant to the warrant for his arrest.

Investigators report a search warrant was executed at Johnson’s residence in Clovis and evidence associated with this investigation was located. Narcotics and firearms were also located, which led to detectives from the Clovis Police Department responding to the residence and assuming that investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at 559-782-7400 or through the department’s Facebook or Instagram page.

