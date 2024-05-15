Man arrested at Hogle Zoo on multiple counts of aggravated kidnapping

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man was arrested at Hogle Zoo on Monday for the kidnapping of a woman and three children, according to Sandy Police.

Alejandro Pineda Jr., 28, was arrested in Salt Lake County on four counts of aggravated kidnapping (first-degree felony) and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person (second-degree felony), among other charges.

On May 13, Sandy police officers received a report that a woman and three children were being held against their will by Pineda Jr.

According to police, Pineda Jr. was in possession of a firearm and using it to detain the woman and children. He is reportedly also on federal probation and restricted from being in possession of a firearm.

Pineda Jr. reportedly held the victims at his apartment, then drove them in a silver 2014 Chevrolet Malibu to multiple locations, and eventually to Hogle Zoo. Police later found Pineda Jr. along with one of the victims and took Pineda Jr. into custody.

“[Pineda Jr.] waived his rights and admitted to being told by Sandy police officers he was trespassed from the apartment on May 9, 2024,” a probable cause affidavit states.

The woman told police that Pineda Jr. grabbed a gun inside the apartment and threatened harm to herself and the three children.

“The victim was in fear of Pineda Jr.,” the affidavit states.

Pineda Jr. was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

