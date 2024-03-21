Man arrested for hate crime in Folsom after attacking woman near parking garage, police say

(FOX40.COM) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after police say he used a racial epithet and fractured a woman after attacking her in Folsom, according to the Folsom Police Department.

Folsom PD said that the man, 59, was initially arrested and released for misdemeanor battery, however, once police learned that the attack led to a fracture, the charge was elevated to a felony with a “hate crime enhancement.”

On Tuesday just before noon, the Folsom Police Department said they received calls of a man “acting erratically” near the Sutter Street parking garage. Police said the man was “waving his arms, pacing, and yelling at people in the area.”

One hospitalized after truck ends up in Elk Grove dentist’s office following crash

While police dispatchers were on the phone with the person reporting the incident, the man attacked a woman who was walking by, kicked her, and pushed her to the ground, the agency said.

“The caller intervened and restrained the man while officers rushed to the scene and detained the man,” Folsom PD said on Facebook.

According to police, another person in the area helped the woman and stayed with her until officers arrived.

Police added that a nearby security camera caught the assault before the suspect disappeared behind a bus that can be seen from the surveillance footage.

Man’s body found in Fairfield bushes

Folsom PD did not specify which part of the woman’s body was fractured.

“While we always caution residents about physically intervening to stop a crime in progress, in this case, the assistance from people in the area was very valuable to protect the victim and stop the assault,” Folsom PD said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.