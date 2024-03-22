Man arrested with gun on south side trail near Santa Fe River

Mar. 21—A Santa Fe man was arrested Tuesday after, police said, he aimed a handgun at several people on a walking path near the Santa Fe River on the south side of the city.

Pedro Daniel Contreras Mora, 18, faces three felony counts and six misdemeanor charges following the incident, including battery upon a police officer, possessing a stolen firearm, resisting officers and negligent use of a deadly weapon, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Santa Fe police wrote in a statement of probable cause Mora had dialed 911 and threatened to shoot himself on the trail, near Agua Fría Street and Dominguez Lane, as well as any officers who approached him. A woman had also called 911 shortly after, saying her family was walking on the trail when a man threatened them and pointed a handgun at them, according to the statement.

According to the probable cause statement, Mora shot at a drone officers used to locate him on the trail.

Mora was arrested nearby, according to the statement. Police wrote officers approached him and Mora dropped a handgun that was found to have been stolen before kicking officers who arrested him. He was booked into the Santa Fe County jail early Wednesday.

The First Judicial District Attorney's Office filed a petition for pretrial detention against Mora on Thursday, requesting a court hearing that would decide whether he is kept in jail pending a trial on the charges.

The petition reiterates Mora is accused of pointing a gun at members of the public and threatening officers, stating "an electronic monitor and house arrest provide insufficient assurance this conduct will not repeat."