Man arrested after grabbing woman’s feet and rubbing them on his face: Officials

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials say an Aloha man sexually assaulted two women responding to an advertisement looking for a housekeeper, and Washington County authorities believe there may be more victims.

Jimmy Liu, 55, was booked into the Washington County Jail on Friday and faces multiple charges, including two counts of third-degree sex abuse and two counts of attempted harassment.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report from a woman who had a “suspicious encounter” with Liu. The woman reportedly was responding to a Craigslist ad for a housekeeper and went to Liu’s home.

“Not long after she arrived, Liu subjected the woman to unwanted contact by grabbing her bare feet and rubbing them on his face. The woman left the home and called police. During the investigation, deputies discovered that there was another woman who reported similar behavior by Liu in February 2024. This person was also responding to an advertisement seeking a housekeeper,” officials said.

Liu was arrested in his home later in the day. Officials say that he has an “expansive” social media presence and that he has been sharing content about seeking a housekeeper since as early as 2017. Liu also has advertised math tutoring services to children.

Deputies believe that Liu may have additional victims. Anyone with information about Liu is asked to contact WCSO.

