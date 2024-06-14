Man arrested in Fresno County after K-9 finds 130 pounds of marijuana, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old man from Mendocino County was arrested and has since been released with a citation for transporting marijuana for sale, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

Deputies say narcotics detectives with the sheriff’s office arrested David Giglio of Redwood Valley (Mendocino County) for transporting marijuana for sale.

David Giglio.

Detectives made a traffic violation stop on an SUV traveling along Interstate 5 in Fresno County. Deputies say the sheriff’s K-9, Cash, picked up a scent of narcotics and alerted detectives.

According to deputies, a search of the vehicle revealed 130 pounds of processed, packaged marijuana. Detectives seized the marijuana for evidence and destruction.

Deputies say Giglio was released by detectives and was given a citation.

