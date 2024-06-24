Man arrested following 'intentional' hit-and-run that killed 48-year-old valley resident

A 48-year-old valley resident was killed in Thousand Palms on Sunday afternoon in what the California Highway Patrol described as an “intentional” hit and run. A suspect was arrested soon after and booked on a felony charge of murder with malice aforethought.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the collision around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Varner Road and Ramon Road. California Highway Patrol officers already at the scene “determined the incident was intentional” and requested the sheriff’s department to take over the investigation, according to a Monday press release.

The area was closed to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic while sheriff’s deputies from the Palm Desert Station and the Central Homicide Unit, along with the coroner's bureau, assumed the investigation.

The department, which did not share further details about the crash, identified the victim of the hit-and-run as Robert Ernest Rodriguez, a 48-year-old resident of Desert Hot Springs.

The suspect in the case was identified as Erik Robert Cowdery, a 30-year-old resident of Palm Desert who was arrested that afternoon and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center at 1 a.m. Monday. Jail records show Cowdery is slated for a court hearing at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday morning.

The department’s investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Cline with the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777 or Investigator Munoz with the Palm Desert Station at (760) 836-1600.

Tom Coulter covers the cities of Palm Desert, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells. Reach him at thomas.coulter@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man arrested after 'intentional' hit-and-run in Thousand Palms; victim ID'd