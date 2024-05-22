Man arrested following attempted purse snatching near Victorville Police Department

A man accused of trying, but failing, to steal a woman's purse at a bus stop in front of the Victorville Police Department pleaded not guilty to an attempted robbery charge on Tuesday, authorities said.

The crime took place about 5:25 p.m. Friday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Two women had been waiting at a bus stop at the corner of Kentwood Boulevard and Ramona Avenue when they noticed a man staring at them, officials said. The women said they became uncomfortable and walked away from the bus stop, heading toward the nearby Victorville Police Department.

As they reached the area of Amargosa Road and Ramona Avenue, the robber grabbed one of the women's purses and yanked it from her shoulder, sheriff's officials said in a written statement.

"(The second victim) was able to retrieve the bag from Rodriguez and both victims ran to a nearby business," according to the statement. "Rodriguez chased after them, but they were able to get away safely and call for help."

Deputies found and detained the suspect nearby within 30 minutes.

Ruben Rodriguez, 28, of Victorville was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, according to sheriff's officials and county booking records.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge Tuesday in the Victorville branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court, records show. He also faces sentence enhancing special-allegations due to prior felony convictions.

He was being held without bail pending legal proceedings.

