Man arrested following alleged violent altercation in CT restaurant in front of children

A man faces child endangerment charges after police say he had a violent outburst in front of his children at a restaurant in South Windsor, where he allegedly pushed one person and threw a sign at others.

Scott A. Forest, 43, of Newington was arrested Friday following an incident in Buckland Grill, located at 465 Buckland Road, around 8:45 p.m., according to the South Windsor Police Department.

Police said they responded to the restaurant on the report of an “active breach of peace” involving a man who allegedly attacked customers and was later restrained outside until officers arrived. When police got to the scene, they said Forest refused to listen and had to be forcefully handcuffed.

According to police, Forest was involved in an altercation involving a patron of the restaurant whose chair was reportedly pushed by Forest’s children.

Forest allegedly pushed one person two to three times “in an attempt to attack the other customer,” police said. On his way out of the restaurant, he then allegedly threw a large A-frame sign that struck two people in the shoulder and head, according to police.

Police said the altercation took place in front of Forest’s children.

He was arrested on two counts each of risk of injury to a child and second-degree breach of peace and a single count of interfering with an officer/resisting arrest.

Forest posted a $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Monday.