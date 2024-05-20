Man arrested for first-degree murder in Newman

NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been arrested after a death investigation in Douglas County.

State Police were called to the scene on Shirley Street near Lytle in Newman at approximately 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Douglas County State’s Attorney Robert Kosic told WCIA his office is working to charge James Haynes for first-degree murder after he was arrested in Newman Monday morning. Charges will be formally filed later today or tomorrow. Haynes is being held at the Douglas County Jail.

Kosic would not release any information on the victim.

The investigation is on-going, but law enforcement stated there is no threat to the public.

