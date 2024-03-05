Man arrested after firearm discharged at Rochester wrestling invitational

Mar. 5—A Bremen man was arrested on Saturday after a firearm was discharged at a wrestling invitational at Rochester High School.

According to a press release, Fulton County Sheriff's Office Deputy School Resource Officer Rick Utter was attending the invitational, which consisted of 11 area school corporations, on Saturday. He was alerted of a loud noise from an individual in the audience, and later discovered through an investigation to have come from 44-year-old Scott Yeager.

Yeager was identified to be in possession of two loaded handguns in his backpack, one of which had a spent round still inside of the firearm, and it was determined that he negligently discharged the firearm. It was also determined later in the investigation that he was in possession of illegal narcotics and a knife.

No individuals were harmed during the incident, and Yeager was taken into custody by the Fulton County Sheriff Office. He was lodged on the following charges; Possession of a firearm on school property, a Level 6 Felony, Criminal Recklessness with a firearm, a Level 5 Felony, Possession of Cocaine, a Level 5 Felony, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a knife on school property, both B-Misdemeanors.

"I applaud Deputy Rick Utter, Deputy Ryan Utter and Deputy Ryan Haney for their quick response in handling the situation," Sheriff Travis Heishman said in the press release. "Through their swift control of the scene, no injuries were sustained and the suspect was taken into custody without incident."

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Rochester Community School Corporation administrative staff.