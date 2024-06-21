Man arrested after fatal shooting in Tucson Estates road rage incident, officials say

A 77-year-old man was arrested in Pima County on Thursday after fatally shooting another man during a road rage incident, according to officials from the county Sheriff's Department.

The shooter, Robert Ryan, faced second-degree homicide charges.

Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to reports of a shooting on the roadway near Ajo Highway and Kinney Road near Tucson Estates.

Deputies arrived at the scene around 4 p.m. where they found 56-year-old Martin Bloom with a gunshot wound and provided first aid until Fire Department officials arrived to take him to the hospital.

Officials said Bloom died at the hospital.

Ryan fled the scene, but deputies found him nearby and booked him into jail with the potential to face second-degree homicide charges.

Sheriff's Department officials said there were no outstanding suspects, and the investigation was still underway.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Robert Ryan held after shooting leaves Martin Bloom dead near Tucson